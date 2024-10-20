Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,682,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.58 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

