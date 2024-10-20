Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

