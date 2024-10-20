Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.250-6.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $97.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,506 shares of company stock worth $3,392,349 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

