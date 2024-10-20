Cronos Price Hits $0.0773 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.05 billion and $5.34 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0773 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00040861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.