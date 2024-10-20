Critical Comparison: Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) and MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and MetaWorks Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei -0.87% 6.98% 2.80% MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $1.31 billion 3.59 -$7.84 million ($0.04) -838.75 MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 3.63 -$5.65 million ($0.08) -0.20

This table compares Nuvei and MetaWorks Platforms”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MetaWorks Platforms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuvei. Nuvei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetaWorks Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nuvei has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuvei and MetaWorks Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 9 8 0 2.47 MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nuvei presently has a consensus price target of $32.21, indicating a potential downside of 3.98%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than MetaWorks Platforms.

Summary

Nuvei beats MetaWorks Platforms on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei



Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method. Its solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales, strategic platform integrations, local sales teams, and indirect partners. The company was formerly known as Pivotal Development Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvei Corporation in November 2018. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About MetaWorks Platforms



MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

