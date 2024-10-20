Critical Comparison: Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) and Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE)

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) and Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Burnham has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vast Renewables has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Burnham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Vast Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Vast Renewables shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burnham $252.98 million 0.19 $9.43 million $2.00 7.00 Vast Renewables $342,000.00 48.98 -$293.45 million N/A N/A

This table compares Burnham and Vast Renewables”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Burnham has higher revenue and earnings than Vast Renewables.

Profitability

This table compares Burnham and Vast Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burnham 3.67% 9.28% 4.84% Vast Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Burnham and Vast Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burnham 0 0 0 0 N/A Vast Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Burnham beats Vast Renewables on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, copper tube boilers, and water heaters; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. The company sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Vast Renewables

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

