Cosmos 1-Day Volume Hits $59.06 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $59.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00006484 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00040754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

