Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $83.20 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.66 or 0.00006744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $83.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00041590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

