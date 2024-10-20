Cookie Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Cookie has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $289,062.62 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cookie has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,919,754 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 88,919,754.38936032 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02215257 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $257,773.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

