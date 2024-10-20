Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $12.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.52.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLRS opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $833.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.