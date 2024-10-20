Constellation (DAG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $77.85 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $77.85 million and $200,293.40 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.
Constellation Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
