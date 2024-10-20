Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $33,007,175. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $241.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.47. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.64 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

