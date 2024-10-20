Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.12. Conifer shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 3,140 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Conifer had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 524.00%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter.
Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.
