Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $42,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $30.32 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

