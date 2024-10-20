Compass Ion Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 134.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,780. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

