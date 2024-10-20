Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 58.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 16.5% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $502.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.34. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.58 and a 52-week high of $520.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $522.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

