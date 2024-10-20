Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in STERIS by 2,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.65. 607,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.01. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

