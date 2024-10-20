Comparing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & Reddit (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reddit and Marin Software”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $981.41 million 13.48 -$90.82 million N/A N/A Marin Software $16.86 million 0.41 -$21.92 million ($6.26) -0.35

Analyst Ratings

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reddit.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Reddit and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 6 10 2 2.68 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reddit presently has a consensus price target of $70.28, suggesting a potential downside of 13.13%. Given Reddit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reddit is more favorable than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit N/A N/A N/A Marin Software -86.85% -68.18% -48.28%

Summary

Reddit beats Marin Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

