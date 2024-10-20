Comparing Diploma (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) & DNOW (NYSE:DNOW)

Diploma (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) and DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diploma and DNOW”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diploma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DNOW $2.34 billion 0.57 $247.00 million $2.17 5.73

DNOW has higher revenue and earnings than Diploma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.6% of DNOW shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of DNOW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Diploma and DNOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diploma N/A N/A N/A DNOW 9.70% 9.93% 6.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diploma and DNOW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diploma 0 0 0 0 N/A DNOW 0 1 1 0 2.50

DNOW has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.70%. Given DNOW’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DNOW is more favorable than Diploma.

Summary

DNOW beats Diploma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products. It serves hospitals, clinical laboratories, and research facilities. The Seals sector supplies various seals, gaskets, cylinders, components, and kits used in heavy mobile machinery; and O-rings, fittings, hydraulic and industrial hoses, pneumatics products, pumps, and related accessories. The Controls sector offers wire and cabling, interconnect, specialty fasteners, and adhesive and industrial automation solutions for various applications. Diploma PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items. It also offers original equipment manufacturer equipment, including pumps, generator sets, air compressors, dryers, blowers, mixers, and valves; modular oil and gas tank battery solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. In addition, the company provides supply chain and materials management; inventory planning and management, procurement, and warehouse management, as well as solutions for logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting services. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well-servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, RNG facilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was formerly known as NOW Inc. and changed its name to DNOW Inc. in January 2024. DNOW Inc. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

