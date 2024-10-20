Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 27,125 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $78,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $281.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.47 and its 200-day moving average is $271.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

