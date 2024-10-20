Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $80,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

