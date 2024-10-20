Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $251.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,717. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.03.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

