Columbus Macro LLC Buys 3,568 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 264.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 343.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 258,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 192,648 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Cintas by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.02. 1,248,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $123.65 and a 52 week high of $215.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

