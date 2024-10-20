Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. 3,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 382,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 142,610 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 38.2% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

