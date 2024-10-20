CNB Bank Sells 948 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,886,000 after acquiring an additional 147,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust
In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE DLR opened at $165.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $165.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day moving average of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
