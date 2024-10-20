CNB Bank Sells 32 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $96,528,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after buying an additional 123,387 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pool by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pool by 154.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

POOL stock opened at $370.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.22 and its 200-day moving average is $354.30.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 40.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.89.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

