CNB Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $288.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

