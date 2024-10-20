CNB Bank Acquires 529 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

CNB Bank raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

