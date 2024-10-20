Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,372,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,838. The stock has a market cap of $404.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

