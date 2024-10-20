Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,814 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Citigroup worth $133,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after buying an additional 250,716 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,999,000 after acquiring an additional 913,231 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,300,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,106,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,841,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,451,396. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.