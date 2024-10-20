Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Citigroup by 18.0% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,987,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,409,000 after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 86.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

