Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CHRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.97. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Chord Energy has a one year low of $126.38 and a one year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 72.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,090,000 after purchasing an additional 741,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Chord Energy by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,747,000 after buying an additional 165,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

