Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after buying an additional 642,772 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $15,128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,945.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 259,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BlackLine by 65.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $7,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BL opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.22, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $299,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,732. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $279,709.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,471.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $299,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,732. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,794 shares of company stock worth $6,713,879. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.