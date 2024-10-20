Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $35.54 million and $529,265.63 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,554,166 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (cUSD) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, providing stability and usability within the Celo blockchain ecosystem. It functions as a reliable medium of exchange and a tool for decentralized financial applications, especially beneficial in regions with volatile local currencies. The Celo Foundation, with a team skilled in technology, finance, and social initiatives, spearheads the project, focusing on financial inclusivity and leveraging blockchain for social good.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

