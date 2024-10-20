Cedrus LLC Buys 386 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

IWS stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $134.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

