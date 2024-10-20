Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.0% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $393.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.34. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

