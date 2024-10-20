CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

KMX opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in CarMax by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 209,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 108.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

