Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42,774 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

