Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4,108,233.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 246,494 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 70,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS REM opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $632.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

