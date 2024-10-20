Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 132,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

