Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 71,871 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,022,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $308.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $310.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

