Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 62.8% in the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1,183.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 903.8% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.