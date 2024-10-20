Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

