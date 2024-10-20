Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ProCook Group (LON:PROC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the stock.
ProCook Group Stock Performance
LON PROC opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.88. The firm has a market cap of £29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.12. ProCook Group has a twelve month low of GBX 16.63 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33.
About ProCook Group
