Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ProCook Group (LON:PROC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

ProCook Group Stock Performance

LON PROC opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.88. The firm has a market cap of £29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.12. ProCook Group has a twelve month low of GBX 16.63 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33.

Get ProCook Group alerts:

About ProCook Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ProCook Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of kitchenware and related products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Ecommerce and Retail. It offers a range of cookware and tableware products, and kitchen accessories; and holds properties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.