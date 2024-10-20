Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,640 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $304,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.68 and its 200-day moving average is $464.99.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

