Cadence Bank (CADE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Cadence Bank Company Profile



Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

