Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director George Carrara Sells 2,500 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $668,129.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $533.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 54.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 996,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 349,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

