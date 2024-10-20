Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $872,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after buying an additional 637,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after acquiring an additional 515,751 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,245,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

MDT stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.24. 7,355,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

