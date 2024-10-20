Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 3870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Brother Industries Trading Up 13.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.