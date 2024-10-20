Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) PT at $94.20

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.20.
Several brokerages have commented on PBH. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
